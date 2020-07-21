Can anyone adjust my tune for 42lb injectors? SCT X4 tuner

It's a 03 Mustang GT 4.6 and the mods are a P1SC, 42lb injectors, tock maf in a 92mm housing and 2.5" flowmasters/H-pipe. I can only tune it for up to 30lb and it's throwing rich codes for both banks and idles bad in closed loop. I've been looking everywhere trying to find some help with it before I take it to be dyno tuned. Thanks for any help you can give!



Sorry, was tired when I posted this....I'm using a SCT X4 tuner. So I need anyone's help that can adjust my tune for this tuner.