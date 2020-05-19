Can anyone tell me whats up with this exhaust sound?

AaronJohns10
I just finished my exhaust:
BBK Shorty Headers
BBK O/R X-Pipe
Pypes M-80 Mufflers
Quad Tips
I'm not looking for opinions, I can't afford long tubes and my stock manifolds broke.
I'm trying to figure out what is making the noise that sounds like its humps, it burps or just trying to stay idle and giving it a little extra. It's most noticable after 00:15. I just installed the MSD Blaster Coil Pack with V-Power spark plugs as well.
Here's the video: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KXbraBkauA
