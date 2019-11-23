Can debri fall thru crankshaft flywheel bolt holes into oil sump?

To reassure yourself, take a Google at a '74 302 crankshaft photo. Note that the flywheel flange is outside/aft of the rear main seal, so no metal filings could enter your engine (unless you had the oil pan and rear main cap off at the time, then maybe). I've encountered many crankshafts (that doesn't sound right) while working in auto parts and service and cannot picture one that had the potential to cause the issue you describe. Even the unflanged crankshafts that one might think would be an issue (no outside flange, just the round crank end almost flush with the rear main) are not, as the ones I have seen all had blind bolt holes. Not to say there isn't something out there drilled through to the crankcase, but your 302 isn't one of them.