Can debri fall thru crankshaft flywheel bolt holes into oil sump?

robthechemist
Member
-
- Mar 30, 2019
-
- 12
-
- 5
-
- 13
-
- 32
I had to helicoil one of the flywheel bolt holes in my crankshaft. In the process there was some metal shavings that I cleaned out best I could. I am curious if its even possible for them to get into the oil and cause damage? Or is the tiny area behind the back of the crank separated from the internal engine? It is a 1966 mustang with a 302 from a 1974 Maverick. So 74' 302. Please advise. I do not want to start her up before being certain about this. Thanks in advance!