Can I drive without a tune?

Hey there, this is my first post, though I’ve used this forum for every issue I’ve had. You guys are great!

I just put a 331 stroker into my 89 Foxbody. All forged internals, earson heads with 1.6 rockers, earson cam, edelbrock performer 2 upper and lower manifold, factory fuel rail, 30 lb trickflow injectors, 255 fuel pump, BBKcalibrated mass air for 30 lb injectors, bbk shorty headers with bbk h pipe and cats and factory computer. New tremec tko transmission with McLeod flywheel and clutch . My question is I plane on taking it to the dyno and getting a tune with a sct chip, but I would like to drive it around a little to make sure everything is working before they do what they do. I’ve changed out the breakin oil with 10-30 for now and my machinist says he would fire it up and take it to the tune shop so I don’t wash out my rings...I’ve smelt the oil constantly LOL and dose not reak of fuel. Can I drive this thing without a chip/tune ??? I’m in no way going to beat it up but would like to put some miles on it before I send it . Any thoughts ?