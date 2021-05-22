Can I drive without a tune?

8

89Gt 331

New Member
May 22, 2021
1
0
1
36
North Carolina
Hey there, this is my first post, though I’ve used this forum for every issue I’ve had. You guys are great!
I just put a 331 stroker into my 89 Foxbody. All forged internals, earson heads with 1.6 rockers, earson cam, edelbrock performer 2 upper and lower manifold, factory fuel rail, 30 lb trickflow injectors, 255 fuel pump, BBKcalibrated mass air for 30 lb injectors, bbk shorty headers with bbk h pipe and cats and factory computer. New tremec tko transmission with McLeod flywheel and clutch . My question is I plane on taking it to the dyno and getting a tune with a sct chip, but I would like to drive it around a little to make sure everything is working before they do what they do. I’ve changed out the breakin oil with 10-30 for now and my machinist says he would fire it up and take it to the tune shop so I don’t wash out my rings...I’ve smelt the oil constantly LOL and dose not reak of fuel. Can I drive this thing without a chip/tune ??? I’m in no way going to beat it up but would like to put some miles on it before I send it . Any thoughts ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
94 Mustang idle issue
Replies
1
Views
73
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
rockyracoon
R
John Bzstang
I think I'm getting fuel in my oil 89 mustang 5.0
Replies
2
Views
163
The Welcome Wagon
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
D
Do I need a tune?
Replies
3
Views
349
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
Jmack82
Engine P0345, P0300, P0305 low oil pressure/ stalling
Replies
13
Views
389
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jmack82
Jmack82
John Dirks Jr
Digital Tuning new inj / maf - need tune?
Replies
14
Views
988
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Top Bottom