Can I engine swap a new edge v6 into a 97 body?

S

sn95_paul

New Member
Jul 9, 2022
1
0
0
18
Florida
Hi, first time poster here, I have a 97 v6 with a bad block, and while looking at my local junkyard for other v6 mustangs to take the block out of and swap into mine, I noticed there was a huge amount of v6 new edges, but not from my year (97). I was wondering if I could use a v6 block from any year between 94-04, as I am going to reuse all the parts I have for the car now (i.e. heads, bellhousing, transmission, exhaust, accessories, literally everything.) Basically what I'm wondering is, is there any difference from the v6 blocks through 94-04? Is there anything that won't bolt up properly? My main concern was the bellhousing mating up with a block from a different year, so if anyone has any info, please share it, as I cannot find this answer anywhere else on the web. Thanks-Paul.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Start with a GT? Or will a V6 suffice?
Replies
17
Views
920
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
akaNYr
akaNYr
E
Engine Several Spun Bearings 99’ V6 Mustang help
Replies
3
Views
420
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
D
engine swap help
Replies
0
Views
378
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
d3nv3rs
D
J
Have an extra 4.6....is it worth swapping in v6 for a little flip?
Replies
2
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
JMaddy66
J
AvalancheSVT
97 Cobra RestoTouRod
Replies
13
Views
687
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
Top Bottom