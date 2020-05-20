Can I run a different tire diameter in front and back? (2014 RWD)

There's a lot of posts in various forums saying there's no problem running a different tire diameter in front and behind (2014 RWD), but some posts claim that it messes with the ABS/Traction Control because of the different rotational rates. (talking about a 27" in front and 28" in back. assume I've re-tuned to the size of the rears.)



Anyone know what the real answer is? Just from reading posts I can tell there's a lot of people running different diameters but IS there something to be said about ABS/Traction Control?



Why would ABS/Traction Control NOT be affected or is that not how it works? (...because I don't know how it works.)