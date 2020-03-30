Can I upgrade my fuel pump ahead of future blower?

I suspect my stock fuel pump is dying after 19 years. If I let the car sit, it sometimes wont start without many attempts. I'm going to check for power at the trunk IFS switch (found an old WMBurns thread).I plan on a blower in the future. Can I upgrade my fuel pump now while its still NA or will this cause issues? I have full bolt-ons and a SCT custom tune (american muscle).Found this on LMR. A decent choice?