Can I use a sped density ecu with a9l setup?Any pins I could remove to make it idel good?

I had a cel and my car was running 19 20 on afr with my a9l ecu so I borrowed my freinds speed density ecu,cel light went away afr 13 to 16 fluctating not ruuning lean like with the other ecu but Its kind hard to adjust.I disconnected maf and checked tps.I had it at .98 before i changed ecu,now it went down to .05!I got voltmeter out set tps again at .98, turned car off,turned back on tps changed again to .05 so my engine is erratic.So wondering are there any pins I should remove so it could run better?I bought microsquirt but I cant get a hold of this brian guy till monday but In the mean time id like to run this ecu.O I have a 89 5 speed.Also I have tried severl times to pull codes from the a9l but everytime with BOTH ecus when Im pulling codes with innova it will pull 98 and a 63 I belive BUT WHAT I KNOW FOR SURE THE CAR DIES TURNS OFF!Not sure whats causing this but Id really like to know that as well so I could pull all my codes from car.When Im pulling those codes I know the cars going to shut off but I dont attempt to push the gas i just let the car does what it does it shuts off.Any help Id apprecite it.