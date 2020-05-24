Can i use roller cam parts in 81 block.

WarHorse66

WarHorse66

New Member
Dec 18, 2018
5
0
1
26
Wisconsin
Hi I'm new to posting here. But my question is about the fitment of 1990s roller cam and lifters in a 1981 block. I know eww 1981 block, but it's what I have to work with and another engine isn't in the budget. I'm just wondering if I can use the later model roller lifters and camshaft in my block. I realize I would have to have my machine shop drill and tap holes for the "spider" to keep the lifters in place, but is that all it would take to make this feasible? Or am I just being nieve and I would have to purchase a roller conversion kit from an aftermarket source like comp cams?
 

Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
954
402
93
50
Connecticut
You could have the valley drilled and tapped for the spider tray and then use roller lifters or
you could use a set of link bar lifters. No tapping of the valley is required with the link bars.
 
