Can i use roller cam parts in 81 block.

Hi I'm new to posting here. But my question is about the fitment of 1990s roller cam and lifters in a 1981 block. I know eww 1981 block, but it's what I have to work with and another engine isn't in the budget. I'm just wondering if I can use the later model roller lifters and camshaft in my block. I realize I would have to have my machine shop drill and tap holes for the "spider" to keep the lifters in place, but is that all it would take to make this feasible? Or am I just being nieve and I would have to purchase a roller conversion kit from an aftermarket source like comp cams?