I have a 95 mustang convertible with the little plastic inserts at the top of the door panel. I recently came into possession of a pair of 94-98 Mach 460 door panel tweeters. I’m not interested in how it sounds because I know that can be changed and upgraded. What I am interested in is mounting the speakers and running the wire to my stereo system. Also I have an aftermarket stereo and not the factory one from 1995. Any and all help would be appreciated.