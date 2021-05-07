Can not figure out miss/ stall while idling.. please help

S

SgtDan94

New Member
May 1, 2021
1
0
0
26
North Carolina
I have 95’ 5.0 That is missing and near stalling during idle. About every ~ 5 seconds, RPMs drop and engine saves itself from dying.

So far I have replaced the O2 sensors, MAF, TPS, IAC, alternator, motorcraft spark plugs (gapped correctly), distributor, engine grounds, checked for vacuum leaks, and tested the battery, but still, no change.

i know there must be a bad ground somewhere, because my temp and oil gauges are a little whacked out. Also, it takes about 5-7 cranks to start up when engine is cold (average 70 degrees outside).

Stang has 130,000 miles on it and is in good shape, mostly stock besides a cold air intake. I’ve run through the rough idle check list and still cannot figure out what is going on.

I know there are many posts about this. I spent a lot of time researching before deciding to post a new thread.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine Stalls Out in Drive when Headlights Turned on or AC turned on
Replies
2
Views
325
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
AydenTv
  • Locked
Little Known Little Issues Thread
Replies
53
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
G Man
Engine shake at idle
Replies
17
Views
752
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
G Man
G Man
L
Rough/stumbling idle
Replies
3
Views
233
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
tsundave
Unsteady idle and rev hang, bad IAC?
Replies
5
Views
162
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
tsundave
tsundave
Top Bottom