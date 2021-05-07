Can not figure out miss/ stall while idling.. please help

I have 95’ 5.0 That is missing and near stalling during idle. About every ~ 5 seconds, RPMs drop and engine saves itself from dying.



So far I have replaced the O2 sensors, MAF, TPS, IAC, alternator, motorcraft spark plugs (gapped correctly), distributor, engine grounds, checked for vacuum leaks, and tested the battery, but still, no change.



i know there must be a bad ground somewhere, because my temp and oil gauges are a little whacked out. Also, it takes about 5-7 cranks to start up when engine is cold (average 70 degrees outside).



Stang has 130,000 miles on it and is in good shape, mostly stock besides a cold air intake. I’ve run through the rough idle check list and still cannot figure out what is going on.



I know there are many posts about this. I spent a lot of time researching before deciding to post a new thread.