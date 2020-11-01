Can oil on plugs cause knocking?

Hello.

I have a 2001 Cobra that started stalling, then a bad knocking sound.



I figured it was the typical bad head/ valve tick.



When I had it inspected my mechanic thought it sounded like a rod bearing so I stopped driving it.

I've been trying to find the source.



I thought it was from the driver's side.

I pulled the fuel injector connectors one at a time, knocking seemed to move.



Checked for loose plugs and that's when I found oil in the passenger side plug wells.



Noise also seemed to come from that front side.

It's quiet when starting, knocks when warm.



Oil pressure gauge doesn't change, normal.



I was ready to get rid of the car, so you think oil on plugs could cause knock?



Thanks for your time.