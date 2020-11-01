Can oil on plugs cause knocking?

ALCobra2001
Hello.
I have a 2001 Cobra that started stalling, then a bad knocking sound.
I figured it was the typical bad head/ valve tick.
When I had it inspected my mechanic thought it sounded like a rod bearing so I stopped driving it.
I've been trying to find the source.
I thought it was from the driver's side.
I pulled the fuel injector connectors one at a time, knocking seemed to move.
Checked for loose plugs and that's when I found oil in the passenger side plug wells.
Noise also seemed to come from that front side.
It's quiet when starting, knocks when warm.
Oil pressure gauge doesn't change, normal.
I was ready to get rid of the car, so you think oil on plugs could cause knock?
Thanks for your time.
