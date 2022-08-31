Can *rear* seats from newer Mustangs swap in as well?

L

lparsons

Member
May 24, 2004
193
1
18
Upstate New York
We've talked about front seats before, but I'm curious to know if anyone has put *rear* seats from newer model Mustangs into SN95s. I have found a full set of seats from a 2018 Mustang on my local craigslist for a reasonable price and was considering them for my 98GT convertible. However as they are a different color (black cloth vs tan leather in my current car) I'd like to try to swap the full set if possible.
Does anyone know if this is reasonably doable? As much as a fair bit of attention is paid to changing front seats, almost none goes to rear seats. I just know that the mismatched front/rear will drive my wife crazy.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Another Interior Question for sn95ers
Replies
1
Views
153
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Monday
M
B
1991 Mustang LX Convertible Rear seat belts
Replies
1
Views
193
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Interior and Upholstery 1997 3.8l v6 mustang convertible rear view mirror lights will not shut off
Replies
0
Views
346
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
bryanmasaitis
B
kol07
Seat swap from 2013 Subaru WRX 1998 v6
Replies
2
Views
425
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
W
Getting my 1996 GT vert back in good condition.
Replies
3
Views
400
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TriplePLAY
T
Top Bottom