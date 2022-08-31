Can *rear* seats from newer Mustangs swap in as well?

We've talked about front seats before, but I'm curious to know if anyone has put *rear* seats from newer model Mustangs into SN95s. I have found a full set of seats from a 2018 Mustang on my local craigslist for a reasonable price and was considering them for my 98GT convertible. However as they are a different color (black cloth vs tan leather in my current car) I'd like to try to swap the full set if possible.

Does anyone know if this is reasonably doable? As much as a fair bit of attention is paid to changing front seats, almost none goes to rear seats. I just know that the mismatched front/rear will drive my wife crazy.