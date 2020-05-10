Can someone tell me Approximate Build date from Vin production # on my 1966 2+2?

R

RingoStang

New Member
May 10, 2020
1
0
0
52
30040
My Vin: 6F09C372137 (1966, Dearborn, Fastback, 289 2br, production #372137

Does anyone have access to a book or registry (like the Mustang Production Guide) that might list a couple cars and their build dates just before and after my VIN of 372137.

FYI- the door plate/tag is missing and I'm trying to get a new one made, but I would like to figure out the build date (or close to it), so I can add it to the reproduction door Tag. Note: I have everything else needed to reproduce the door plate tag (ie, Vin, Body, Color, Trim Axle, Trans), and I believe the DSO was Charlotte (from previous owner).

Anyone have an idea on the build date (even a close range) from the Vin production # 372137?
 

