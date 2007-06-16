Can someone tell me/measure clutch fork travel?

Booksix
New Member
-
- Dec 8, 2003
-
- 179
-
- 0
-
- 0
I am having problems with my clutch (aside from the occasional 'clutch speed related' grinding noise - no, it's not the TOB) and getting my trans in gear (new T5, 20k, unlikely to be the culprit). Basically, putting the clutch to the floor still leaves me pulling somewhat hard on the shifter to change gears. I know it's not an adjustment problem because I already have it pretty tight and the pedal action is still WAY high (meaning if I tighten it anymore to make sure I get full disengagement I might not get full engagement).
I'm thinking it may be a bad fork... Could someone possibly lay a ruler flat on their bell-housing and tell me the travel from 'pedal-up' to pedal-down' (and let me know if you measured using the front or back edge of the fork) Thanks!
I'm thinking it may be a bad fork... Could someone possibly lay a ruler flat on their bell-housing and tell me the travel from 'pedal-up' to pedal-down' (and let me know if you measured using the front or back edge of the fork) Thanks!