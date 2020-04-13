Fox Can we talk rear ends?

I've had my Fox for a year. Still learning. My understanding is that the stock LSD is a Ford Traction Lock. Has a clutch pack than can be rebuilt.

I also have seen Detroit Locker, as well as Torsen and Yukon. My Ford Contour SVT has a Quaffe.

Is there a recommended "use this one" or "Stay away from that one"? My car is/will be a 450hp weekend cruiser that may see very limited drag strip or track use.

The "Why are you doing this"? This is my baby...I'm planning on keeping it for many years. I'm a bit of a perfectionist, and I like my cars to have the "nice parts". If I can make improvements that are noticeable I like to do them.

TIA
 

I'm redoing my axle right now. I currently have Moser 28 spline axles, and a factory differential. Just waiting on a Cobra upgrade kit to come out of back order. The Quaife is a Torsen style. The Torsen style for a Mustang would be an Eaton TrueTrac can not be run with a factory C-clip axle. You have to go to a bolt on axle, which is an expensive upgrade. That's what I'm doing right now, and it's about a $3000 axle when it's all said and done. A Detriot locker is old junk that works ok for drag racing. I would not use that on the street. There is a rebuild kit to put better clutches in your stock locker. I think I have a set of the upgrade clutches around here.

Kurt
 
