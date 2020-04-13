My92cashtrap
Member
-
May 11, 2019
-
- 42
-
- 10
-
- 18
-
- 56
I've had my Fox for a year. Still learning. My understanding is that the stock LSD is a Ford Traction Lock. Has a clutch pack than can be rebuilt.
I also have seen Detroit Locker, as well as Torsen and Yukon. My Ford Contour SVT has a Quaffe.
Is there a recommended "use this one" or "Stay away from that one"? My car is/will be a 450hp weekend cruiser that may see very limited drag strip or track use.
The "Why are you doing this"? This is my baby...I'm planning on keeping it for many years. I'm a bit of a perfectionist, and I like my cars to have the "nice parts". If I can make improvements that are noticeable I like to do them.
TIA
