I'm redoing my axle right now. I currently have Moser 28 spline axles, and a factory differential. Just waiting on a Cobra upgrade kit to come out of back order. The Quaife is a Torsen style. The Torsen style for a Mustang would be an Eaton TrueTrac can not be run with a factory C-clip axle. You have to go to a bolt on axle, which is an expensive upgrade. That's what I'm doing right now, and it's about a $3000 axle when it's all said and done. A Detriot locker is old junk that works ok for drag racing. I would not use that on the street. There is a rebuild kit to put better clutches in your stock locker. I think I have a set of the upgrade clutches around here.



Kurt