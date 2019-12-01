silverlx50
Active Member
-
- Apr 4, 2007
-
- 50
-
- 28
-
- 28
I am looking to add more power to the LX vert. It's at 540 whp now and I know I am leaving some on the table with my blower and intake. I'm exploring swapping intakes for the Holley Systemax II and sending my S Trim, that's making 12 lbs, to Vortech and either upgrading the internals to the Si trim or changing over to a T Trim (I'd rather not go this route just for the sake of $$$$).
This is my current motor setup:
347 Dart Liberator from Fordstrokers
Stroke 4.030
Wiseco 2618 Forged Dish Pistons (20cc, TFS) 4.03
Compression 9.3:1
Trick Flow 11R 190 Heads
93 Cobra Upper intake and Explorer lower
Vortech V1 S Trim at 12lbs (bought in 2005)
BBK Equal Length headers
2.5 H Pipe through Spintech Mufflers
Quarter horse tune through Elite Performance in Littleton Colorado
I am 6000 ft above sea level and 91 octane is the best around.
Any idea how much power can I get from the intake swap and a blower upgrade?
This is my current motor setup:
347 Dart Liberator from Fordstrokers
Stroke 4.030
Wiseco 2618 Forged Dish Pistons (20cc, TFS) 4.03
Compression 9.3:1
Trick Flow 11R 190 Heads
93 Cobra Upper intake and Explorer lower
Vortech V1 S Trim at 12lbs (bought in 2005)
BBK Equal Length headers
2.5 H Pipe through Spintech Mufflers
Quarter horse tune through Elite Performance in Littleton Colorado
I am 6000 ft above sea level and 91 octane is the best around.
Any idea how much power can I get from the intake swap and a blower upgrade?