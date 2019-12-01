Engine Can yall help me add another 100HP?

I am looking to add more power to the LX vert. It's at 540 whp now and I know I am leaving some on the table with my blower and intake. I'm exploring swapping intakes for the Holley Systemax II and sending my S Trim, that's making 12 lbs, to Vortech and either upgrading the internals to the Si trim or changing over to a T Trim (I'd rather not go this route just for the sake of $$$$).

This is my current motor setup:

347 Dart Liberator from Fordstrokers
Stroke 4.030
Wiseco 2618 Forged Dish Pistons (20cc, TFS) 4.03
Compression 9.3:1
Trick Flow 11R 190 Heads
93 Cobra Upper intake and Explorer lower
Vortech V1 S Trim at 12lbs (bought in 2005)
BBK Equal Length headers
2.5 H Pipe through Spintech Mufflers
Quarter horse tune through Elite Performance in Littleton Colorado

I am 6000 ft above sea level and 91 octane is the best around.

Any idea how much power can I get from the intake swap and a blower upgrade?
 

Wayne Waldrep said:
Come on. You don't need any more hp! That's plenty. :hide:
Click to expand...
In these cars you are probably correct. I just hate to have to potential to squeeze another 50 hp out of at least a good intake. The car runs like a beast and I finally found the right tire / wheel combo so that it actually hooks. This Cobra intake has to be at its limit (out of the box). Plus, it's crazy the S550 guys making over 700 whp with just a blower and supporting suspension mods...
 
Swapping the intake and upgrading the blower to an Si wheel should get you close if not over your goal. You're leaving a lot on the table with that cobra intake and explorer lower with your 347 and those 11R heads. With just an intake swap, I could see you gaining 40+ rwhp. You should see an additional 2+ psi with the Si upgrade and the same pulley setup, though you might see a little less since you will be removing some restriction with the new intake.

Is your V1 the standard gearbox version? If so, you will be at or slightly above it's max rating @640 rwhp so you will need to look at upgrading if you ever want to go further. Also, what cam are you running?
 
Oh, and here is a test I had seen AFM do between the cobra intake and the systemax. This was on a N/A 306 motor and they gained 35 rwhp with just an intake swap to give you an idea. Just scroll down to the description and check out the dyno graphs.

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Holley Systemax II Intake Manifold

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com
 
Hoytster said:
Swapping the intake and upgrading the blower to an Si wheel should get you close if not over your goal. You're leaving a lot on the table with that cobra intake and explorer lower with your 347 and those 11R heads. With just an intake swap, I could see you gaining 40+ rwhp. You should see an additional 2+ psi with the Si upgrade and the same pulley setup, though you might see a little less since you will be removing some restriction with the new intake.

Is your V1 the standard gearbox version? If so, you will be at or slightly above it's max rating @640 rwhp so you will need to look at upgrading if you ever want to go further. Also, what cam are you running?
Click to expand...
Ok thanks. I think that's about what I was expecting. Yes it's the standard gearbox version. I attached the Comp cam specs...
 

do you have a copy of the dyno graph for this engine? we are basically running the same cam and i want to see the torque curve.
 
a91what said:
thanks
Click to expand...
So I guess their computer crashed and they dont have the file for the old dyno. I am scheduled to have it on the dyno again January 15th. Hopefully, if all goes well with the intake install I'll have a new one then to throw up here
 
