Swapping the intake and upgrading the blower to an Si wheel should get you close if not over your goal. You're leaving a lot on the table with that cobra intake and explorer lower with your 347 and those 11R heads. With just an intake swap, I could see you gaining 40+ rwhp. You should see an additional 2+ psi with the Si upgrade and the same pulley setup, though you might see a little less since you will be removing some restriction with the new intake.



Is your V1 the standard gearbox version? If so, you will be at or slightly above it's max rating @640 rwhp so you will need to look at upgrading if you ever want to go further. Also, what cam are you running?