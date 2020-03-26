canister purge

92 mustang GT, 408w swapped using A9P tuned with quarterhorse.



Getting some fuel smell in cabin. All lines, hoses hooked up, there is pressure in the tank. Vent was flattened between the tank and body at one point, I fixed that and it has been fine for a good while. Tonight I go for a drive, start smelling fuel. Back home, removed fuel cap and lots of air comes out. Got it on the lift, tank vent hose is fine. Drove around a minute, came back, pulled the hose off of the canp and air rushes out.



Does it matter which way the hoses go on the charcoal canister? Vent on one, canp solenoid on the other currently.



Code 11 KOEO, 63 in memory (I disconnected the TPS while running at one point to adjust idle stop screw). Did not do a KOER test tonight.