Cannot Find Remanufactured Front Calipers

Hey guys,

I am in the process of rebuilding my '88 t-top car. I wanted to replace the front brake rotors with remanned ones from Rock Auto or some other parts warehouse. I am still 4 lug, and I have an '88 Turbo coupe rear with factory rear discs and 3.55s ready to go in, so I am going to keep my 60mm front brakes. I live in New Jersey. For the life of me, whether online or at a local store, I cannot find a re-manufactured passenger side front caliper. I have tried looking everywhere - LMR, Rock Auto, CarID, Napa, AutoZone, Advanced Auto Parts, Summit, and I cannot find one. I even tried the sketchier parts sites that would be on the 2nd page of a Google search, and I got nothing but cancelled orders or item out of stock when I put it in the cart. Am I missing something here? I get that a lot of people convert these to 5 lug and get the cobra brakes, but I find the fact that I can't find a passenger side caliper anywhere. I'm just going to rebuild mine now, but the parts and effort from me are something that I would have avoided for the $30 it would cost me to buy one from a parts store.

And before you do a quick search and post a screenshot of some site showing them in stock, i'd almost bet my paycheck that if you went through the process, they would drop out of the cart, or you would get an email notification afterward that the site was wrong and they dont have them. I say almost, because I don't know if this is just specific to my part of the country or not, so anything is possible.
 

