Cannot get timing to match in TunerStudio 5.0L

I am having issues getting the timing to match on the balancer. Steps I have taken...

1. Mark the balancer at 20 degrees with paint pen
2. In TunerStudio I set it to use fixed timing and burned it to the MS
3. Set the "Timing for Fixed Advance (degrees)" to 20.0
4. Increase the "Ignition Offset Angle (deg)" in the trigger wizard little by little trying to reach 20 degrees on the balancer. However, once I get to around 14.8 "Ignition Offset Angle (deg)" The timing does not move on the balancer. Anything above 14.80 the timing light reads 22-23 degrees on the balancer.

I've tried multiple settings trying to match the "Timing for Fixed Advance (degrees)" on the balancer with no luck. Any ideas? Attached is my tune file in case anyone would like to look at it

1986 302
24Lb Injectors F5TE-C1A
Cold Air intake
70 MM Throttle body
MAC Headers
BBK X pipe
 

Your dealing with the timing window...

Set the offset to 10*
Adjust the distributor until you get the desired 20* you are commanding.

1* at the cam is 2* on the crank so if you are locked at 20 and the offset is up to 15* then you have "removed" 30* of crank rotation.

360/8= 45* the window available to you for timing on a single cylinder.
 
a91what said:
Your dealing with the timing window...

Set the offset to 10*
Adjust the distributor until you get the desired 20* you are commanding.

1* at the cam is 2* on the crank so if you are locked at 20 and the offset is up to 15* then you have "removed" 30* of crank rotation.

360/8= 45* the window available to you for timing on a single cylinder.
Thank you for the quick reply! I will give this a try. Are you still doing tuning classes?
 
