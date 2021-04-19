Cannot get timing to match in TunerStudio 5.0L

I am having issues getting the timing to match on the balancer. Steps I have taken...



1. Mark the balancer at 20 degrees with paint pen

2. In TunerStudio I set it to use fixed timing and burned it to the MS

3. Set the "Timing for Fixed Advance (degrees)" to 20.0

4. Increase the "Ignition Offset Angle (deg)" in the trigger wizard little by little trying to reach 20 degrees on the balancer. However, once I get to around 14.8 "Ignition Offset Angle (deg)" The timing does not move on the balancer. Anything above 14.80 the timing light reads 22-23 degrees on the balancer.



I've tried multiple settings trying to match the "Timing for Fixed Advance (degrees)" on the balancer with no luck. Any ideas? Attached is my tune file in case anyone would like to look at it



1986 302

24Lb Injectors F5TE-C1A

Cold Air intake

70 MM Throttle body

MAC Headers

BBK X pipe