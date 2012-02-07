Can't Fill Gas Tank on 05 GT?

Hello All,
Hey, can somebody please till me why I can't fill the gas tank on my 2005 Mustang GT? I have to hold the gas pump nozzle lever in just a little bit and hold it the entire time, and it takes forever to fill the tank? It's a real pain in the Ass. Dose anybody have any ideas?
 

Ford has a TSB 07-21-12 for this this that involves replacing your gas tank with an updated design if your car was built before 4/26/2005. I don't know the price of the updated tank, but I'm sure it isn't cheap.
 
Mine does it sometimes. The key is dont top off your tank, wait untill it is on E before filling.
Also remember which specific pumps at certain stations give the least problem.
And fill on the slowest setting on the handle.
 
Turn the gas pump handle upside down NASCAR style. Sounds funny but it was the ONLY way I was able to fill my 05 ...
 
bigb427 said:
Ford has a TSB 07-21-12 for this this that involves replacing your gas tank with an updated design if your car was built before 4/26/2005. I don't know the price of the updated tank, but I'm sure it isn't cheap.
Yes bigb427 that is what I found out @ my local Ford dealer. The replacement Fuel Tank is $1059.00 & the labor is $540.00 WTF!
I called Ford and they will Not do anything for me about this issue, even though it is There Problem. My Mustang is an 05 and of course out of warrantee, so I guess Oh well. This really sucks, and is really Poor customer service by Ford if you ask me.
 
Turning it upside down rotates the vapor pick-up inlet 180-degrees to where the exiting vapors don't shut the pump off as easy. Look into the business end of a gas pump nozzle, and then it'll make sense.
 
i had this problem with my ranger. i replaced the filler neck and it is as good as new. it would be a lot cheaper that way if it works. after years of use those bends in the filler neck start to collapse.
 
This was an issue with my wife's '05 V6 (traded it in '07 for an Explorer). I may be wrong, but I believe she had the problem corrected while it was under warranty, and I think it was related to how the fuel gets from one tank to the other (her's had a pair of saddle tanks). Of course, that doesn't help the OP.
 
Missyandrob2005 said:
Turn the gas pump handle upside down NASCAR style. Sounds funny but it was the ONLY way I was able to fill my 05 ...
Just don't crash into to the Jet-Dryer truck NASCAR style.
It sucks that your having this problem, TSBs aren't recalls they are just a guide for dealerships techs on how to fix a problem if it occurs. Basically they say if the car does X then you do Y. They help Ford control warranty costs by reducing the diagnoses time they have to pay the dealerships. So don't expect any help from Ford. Maybe you can find an aftermarket tank for less money.
 
Many thanks for the info, I have the same problem and I'll try the Nascar trick next time.
 
I'd expect you could easily source a used tank with from an appropriate model year for cheap.
 
I am test driving an 05 that does the exact same thing! At first I thought the fuel gauge was broke because it only held four gallons before clicking off and i could even hear the fuel coming up the neck. Then I stumbled across this thread and tonight I did the nascar style fill and it works! Seems like a pain in the ass to have to do and you look like an idiot doing it but it works. lol. Even in the very slow setting it kicks off on me unless I do it nascar style.
 
Fotoman said:
Hello All,
Hey, can somebody please till me why I can't fill the gas tank on my 2005 Mustang GT? I have to hold the gas pump nozzle lever in just a little bit and hold it the entire time, and it takes forever to fill the tank? It's a real pain in the Ass. Dose anybody have any ideas?
I realize this is an old thread but I have a fix. The evaporator canister (venting system) under the rear of the car has a valve in it. I didn't know exactly what I was doing but I took the unit down and took a couple of hoses off of it and blew through it with an air compressor. One way at first there was a restriction and I could tell when it opened up. Before I did this the car would not take gas even at a trickle. It was unbelievable. Now, I can pump almost wide open. This is not a fluke. I have gassed up multiple times with no further issue. One caution is that you should use some WD-40 or something similar on the four nuts holding the canister to the car.
 
My 07 has what appear to be saddle tanks. Not had a problem myself, unless it was self inflicted. I keep a couple five gallon containers full of 93 octane in my garage. Sometimes I fill the Stangs tank with one of them. If I forget to reset the Fuel Used reading, when I go to get gas, I'm thinking it needs X amount of gas due to that reading. So when it clicks off early, I'm like WTF? Then I remember, "dummy, you put five gallons in it two days ago at home. LOL!
 
