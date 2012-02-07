Can't Fill Gas Tank on 05 GT?

Fotoman said: Hello All,

Hey, can somebody please till me why I can't fill the gas tank on my 2005 Mustang GT? I have to hold the gas pump nozzle lever in just a little bit and hold it the entire time, and it takes forever to fill the tank? It's a real pain in the Ass. Dose anybody have any ideas?

I realize this is an old thread but I have a fix. The evaporator canister (venting system) under the rear of the car has a valve in it. I didn't know exactly what I was doing but I took the unit down and took a couple of hoses off of it and blew through it with an air compressor. One way at first there was a restriction and I could tell when it opened up. Before I did this the car would not take gas even at a trickle. It was unbelievable. Now, I can pump almost wide open. This is not a fluke. I have gassed up multiple times with no further issue. One caution is that you should use some WD-40 or something similar on the four nuts holding the canister to the car.