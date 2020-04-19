Cant find answer to window issue

N

nards444

Member
Feb 18, 2020
NY
87 GT. Power window. Window goes up and down. Issue is it sort of goes up crooked and seems loose going up and down. Pulled the door apart and pulled motor out. Motor seems fine, but has is full of hard grease rocks. Bushings at least one needs to be replaced. Before I take time and money to replace the whole unit any thoughts here. All teeth on the motor and the internal gear look ok, dont know if this is normal is the plastic gear inside once seated does have some play. Also window rolled all the way up pull motor and the window drops thought it was supposed to stay.

Do I need bushings and regrease only or maybe some parts thrown at it?
 

N

nards444

Member
Feb 18, 2020
NY
after looking further the bushings in the motor were gone. Kind of think replacing those, guide bushings and grease job should fix it. ??
 
Habu135

Habu135

Active Member
Jan 10, 2019
California
nards444 said:
after looking further the bushings in the motor were gone. Kind of think replacing those, guide bushings and grease job should fix it. ??
Yes, you need new window guide bushings. Very easy fix. The driver side usually gets twice or maybe even three times the use as the passenger's side. Dont be surprised if your power window motor goes out soon as well. Amazon sells an inexpensive one as compared to other Mustang product supporters.
