Cant find answer to window issue

87 GT. Power window. Window goes up and down. Issue is it sort of goes up crooked and seems loose going up and down. Pulled the door apart and pulled motor out. Motor seems fine, but has is full of hard grease rocks. Bushings at least one needs to be replaced. Before I take time and money to replace the whole unit any thoughts here. All teeth on the motor and the internal gear look ok, dont know if this is normal is the plastic gear inside once seated does have some play. Also window rolled all the way up pull motor and the window drops thought it was supposed to stay.



Do I need bushings and regrease only or maybe some parts thrown at it?