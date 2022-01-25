I cannot lock the doors on my 93 Cobra. When I actuate the power doorlock switches I can hear the actuators trying to lock the doors on both sides. Each side moves slightly but will not go down. I tried to manually lock them on each side with the key and cannot turn either side .. and lastly, I cannot push peg on the top of the door down either on either side.



Do I assume bad door lock actuators? on both sides? Even though I can hear each side trying to lock each door? Im gonna pulled the panel to investigate. I figured if the actuators were dead this would be the symptom.



Thanks

Chris