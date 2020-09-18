Can't pair SCT tuner to car with new PCM - VIN not available through ODB2

Hello all,



I just installed a new PCM, with programmed VIN, into my '96 GT, manual tranny. I have an unpaired SCT X4 tuner I want to connect to the car. But, the tuner can't read the VIN through the ODB2 port. I hooked up a scan tool and have the same problem. Both the scan tool and the tuner can read the VIN properly from my '08 E350. Also, all data and codes can still be read through the ODB2 port on the Mustang.



Any ideas what might be wrong?