Can't turn left

T

thejoe

New Member
Jul 7, 2020
9
0
1
37
Moscow, ID
The steering arm from the power steering box hits the L side long tube header making L hand turns very difficult in tight spaces.

The header has been dimpled at this site (I'll try to post a pic). I'm concerned about dimpling it more since I don't want to reduce the flow a lot more. Can I grind down the steering arm a little bit at this point?

I'm not keen to replace the headers and may just have to live with it. What are your thoughts?

IMG_4420.jpg
 

