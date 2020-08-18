Can't turn left

thejoe
The steering arm from the power steering box hits the L side long tube header making L hand turns very difficult in tight spaces.
The header has been dimpled at this site (I'll try to post a pic). I'm concerned about dimpling it more since I don't want to reduce the flow a lot more. Can I grind down the steering arm a little bit at this point?
I'm not keen to replace the headers and may just have to live with it. What are your thoughts?
