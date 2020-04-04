installed a canton 7 qt pan on my 08 roush. I used the felpro silicone gasket with the install. However, I preoiled the gasket using some motor oil. I barely drive the car like maybe 200 miles a year. Noticed a small drop of oil underneath. Thought the cause of this was the oil sensor side plug canton uses on these pans. Pull the plug and installed some thread tape on the threads. No more oil from there. However, I look at the gasket and see a small mist of oil In certain spots which is so minor. Do I need to pull the pan and clean the gasket off or will heat from driving fix the issue. It’s so minor I don’t even think I want to bother. Perhaps I will check the bolt torques again as well.