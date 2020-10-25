Canton can’t....stop leaking..

This is my canton can’t...

Story of woe.

For the last 3-4 years or so, I have had this leak in my canton overflow tank, I would goop it up with epoxy putty, and send it...

Today installed the moroso I should have gotten in the first place, but I am a slow learner, and my second canton part I tried, a cool looking billet thermostat housing, well it also leaked. No matter what, yanked that back off, put the stock back on, finally! Zero leaks, levels stay put after a few heat cycles.



beware of canton!