Canton can’t....stop leaking..

Chipss36

Chipss36

New Member
Oct 9, 2020
14
0
1
57
Texas
This is my canton can’t...
Story of woe.
For the last 3-4 years or so, I have had this leak in my canton overflow tank, I would goop it up with epoxy putty, and send it...
Today installed the moroso I should have gotten in the first place, but I am a slow learner, and my second canton part I tried, a cool looking billet thermostat housing, well it also leaked. No matter what, yanked that back off, put the stock back on, finally! Zero leaks, levels stay put after a few heat cycles.

beware of canton!
 

Attachments

  • 7A9E896B-A7D2-49E4-8B10-2300CA347A1D.jpeg
    7A9E896B-A7D2-49E4-8B10-2300CA347A1D.jpeg
    694.9 KB · Views: 17
  • C32D0D15-0DD1-41E5-9B16-0A4D8C6AFC23.jpeg
    C32D0D15-0DD1-41E5-9B16-0A4D8C6AFC23.jpeg
    469.8 KB · Views: 18
  • 8EBA5E55-8237-4026-A892-196F19335E72.jpeg
    8EBA5E55-8237-4026-A892-196F19335E72.jpeg
    622.3 KB · Views: 17

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
653
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
S
SOLD 2003 Mach 1 in Black - 60k Miles - T56 - Street/Road Course Setup
Replies
2
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Seikenfreak
S
Wayne Waldrep
Getting my car decent. Looking for thoughts on this long list.
Replies
46
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
droopie85gt
Progress Thread Torqzilla
Replies
555
Views
51K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
droopie85gt
droopie85gt
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom