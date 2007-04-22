Cap off metal line to heads? And another Smog question....

I am installing the smog pump delete kit. I have the metal line down to the "lack of" cats already off, and the rubber hose to the bottom of the diverter valve gone. I took from the smog pump back to the metal line that goes to the cylinder heads off as well.



So all that's left at this point is the metal line that taps into both cylinder heads...



My question at this point would be... can I just unthread these from the cylinder heads and plug them with some sort of brass NPT pipe plug? If so, does anyone know the thread? Will any oil or coolant or anything leak out when I unthread them?



Also... is this going to throw a check engine light? Taking the cats off hasn't thrown the light yet... I'm not sure why? And if I do this will I get any codes for smog system inefficiency or anything?



Final question... will this change anything at all with how the motor runs, or underdrives the pulleys or charging system?



ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED!!! THANKS!!!!!!

