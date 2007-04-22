Cap off metal line to heads? And another Smog question....

I am installing the smog pump delete kit. I have the metal line down to the "lack of" cats already off, and the rubber hose to the bottom of the diverter valve gone. I took from the smog pump back to the metal line that goes to the cylinder heads off as well.

So all that's left at this point is the metal line that taps into both cylinder heads...

My question at this point would be... can I just unthread these from the cylinder heads and plug them with some sort of brass NPT pipe plug? If so, does anyone know the thread? Will any oil or coolant or anything leak out when I unthread them?

Also... is this going to throw a check engine light? Taking the cats off hasn't thrown the light yet... I'm not sure why? And if I do this will I get any codes for smog system inefficiency or anything?

Final question... will this change anything at all with how the motor runs, or underdrives the pulleys or charging system?

ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED!!! THANKS!!!!!!
:SNSign:
 

795.0pacecar said:
http://store.summitracing.com/partdetail.asp?autofilter=1&part=TFS-51400265&N=700+115&autoview=sku


There are the plugs you need. There will be no negative side effects to eliminating the emissions equipment other than not being able to pass emissions and dirtying up the atmosphere a little more. Your CEL hasn't come on because there are no O2s after the cats, the computer doesn't know that they are gone.
Click to expand...

Wow, I didn't realize until just now that there are no rear o2's in these cars! :bang: Dumb question!!!

Thanks for the link on the plugs! So when I install these, no fluids will leak out of the heads? I don't mind if it does... just want to be prepared!!

THANKS FOR THE QUICK ANSWERS! YOUR CAR IS SICKENING!!! :hail2:
 
No fluids will leak out. The plugs merely plug up the holes in the exhaust crossover where air is injected for emissions. I was able to use a couple spark plugs that I had lying around to plug the holes in my old iron heads.


Thanks for the complement btw.
 
795.0pacecar said:
No fluids will leak out. The plugs merely plug up the holes in the exhaust crossover where air is injected for emissions. I was able to use a couple spark plugs that I had lying around to plug the holes in my old iron heads.


Thanks for the complement btw.
Click to expand...

No problem! So is that metal line also attached to the HVAC controls somewhere back there? Or do they just go to the head and thats it? I'm looking at the FoxBody vacuum diagram sheet and it has one line running to the HVAC controls and I don't know where they are, or that line is?

THANKS IN ADVANCE
 
There are vacuum lines that go to 3 solenoids. The EGR control, TAB, and TAD solenoids. The EGR control opens up your EGR valve at part throttle cruise, so leave that one connected. The TAB vents the air pump air to the atmosphere when you go full throttle, and the TAD switches where the air pump pumps its air to, between the heads and the cats. There is a tube that comes off the air pump, it goes to a valve, the valve has 2 hoses comming off it, one goes to the metal tube that goes into the back of the heads, and the other goes to the cats.

I would pull everything out except for the EGR control solenoid and its supporting vacuum lines. It is the bigger solenoid that has its own bracket. The other 2 solenoids share a bracket.
 
Alright so being that I have the hose from the cats up out. I have the hose from the smog pump back to the first valve out. I have the valve out and the short hose back to the metal piece that goes back to the heads. Which I'll be plugging.

So essentially, both valves, and the metal tube going to the cats and the rubber to the smog pump will be gone. And the heads will be plugged, so that metal tube will be gone.

So all that's left to pull out are the TAB and TAD selenoids... and their vacuum lines. Do you have pictures, or know where I can find a diagram for them?

Sorry for all of the questions!!!

THANKS
 
Just realized on a more detailed diagram that they come off of the valves and go to the selenoids. Both valves had nothing coming off of the top of them on my car? Maybe the previous owner took them off? They weren't capped though, so that I guess could have been a problem?

In any event if I saw a picture of the TAB and TAD that would be cool!
 
I dont have pictures of the solenoids themselves all hooked up to everything, but I found these 2 diagrams.

88Stang5.0Vacuum.gif

mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg
 
While on this topic is it possible to just run a hose from the pump right to the line in the back of the heads and just put the emissions stuff back in when needed?
 
Does anyone know where the TAB or TAD would be, or have a picture? Or even where the vacuum reserve is so I can trace the line to where the thermactors would be? I just want to see if they're still there!

Thanks for all of your help! I realized I have a set of those plugs here for the back of the heads!!! I have a Ford part number though... two in a little bag.
 
if your too lazy to get some shipped to you (set screws) get two sparkplugs and put em in there , and knock off the ends.

bently, the line on the air pump would pump air into the heads and throw the intake, so instead of pushing air out it would be in.
 
slow95gt said:
if your too lazy to get some shipped to you (set screws) get two sparkplugs and put em in there , and knock off the ends.

bently, the line on the air pump would pump air into the heads and throw the intake, so instead of pushing air out it would be in.
Click to expand...

I got some of those screws. They're identical to the trick flow ones, and come with I think a teflon type seal in the threads?
 
Okay, I got the metal tube off, and got the set screws back in there... what a PITA!!! No clearance down there whatsoever!

In any event.... do I have to screw the screws back in that held the metal tubes on or can those holes stay unplugged?
 
Sorry for bringing this old thread back to life, but does anyone know if it would be possible to simply cap the thermactor line from the head?
To be clear, I do not want to plug the heads. I want to keep the thermactor tubes attached, but cap them off at the end of the line (above the headers)
 
