I have an 03 supercharged mach 1. Had a cobra tank with pumps but gave me too many problems so went with stock tank and 340 fuel pump. Has 39 lb injectors. Did some hard pulls today and the car bucks in high rpms as if the car isn’t getting fuel. Its tuned for the old oem pump so is it possible it’s that. just wondering what it could be don’t want to damage the motor running it dry.