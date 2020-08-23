Car cranks but won't start

I recently got my 5.0 rebuilt and popped it back into my 93. This is the first time i've ever put an engine in and its run into quite a few problems along the way. I am finally able to get the car to crank however I can't get it to start. I made sure that cylinder 1 was on the compression stroke and that the timing mark was at TDC but it still won't start. I have my buddy turning the distributor while im cranking the motor but it still won't start so I tried some starter spray but still only cranks. The car only had the cylinders bored out .030 and got a new clutch so it wasn't any huge upgrades just needed it rebuilt due to rust in the cylinders. Hopefully its an easy fix and i'm just stupidly forgetting to do something but thankyou for taking the time to read.