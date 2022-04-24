Car dies after about 30 minutes, won't start until cooled.

I have a 1970 Mustang with a 347 running a Holley Sniper EFI.

Car runs great for about half an hour then dies. Doesn't sputter or run rough, just dies without warning. After that, when I try to restart, I get nothing. Engine doesn't turn over, I don't hear the solenoid clicking.

I have good voltage and I can hear the fuel pump running. After sitting for 20-30 minutes it will start right up like there was never a problem.

The EFI was installed last fall, this problem started this spring. Also have a new starter.

Any ideas what could be causing this issue?