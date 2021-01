Car dies when I accelerate from stop. pls help.

Hi! I have a 1966 sprint 200. I bought it off a mechanic who rebuilt the engine and transmission. The car ran perfectly when I got it 8 years ago and I drive it about 1x a month. She turns on easily when cold. I have a couple issues now that my boyfriend thinks are all related. Here are the issues:1. From a standstill, she hesitates to get going. If I feather the gas she'll sputter a little and then get going. If I floor her she will die. She idles and revs well in park.2. She has issues with hot starts, especially after multiple stops in a single trip (if I turn her off and on several times she won't start. I have to let the engine cool down before she will start again.)I could really use help or links to threads about diagnosing this (I searched the forum and couldn't find anything). We made a couple recordings so you can hear what she sounds like. Car dying with acceleration issue video Carburetor video - 0 - 40 seconds car is in park, 40 - 54 seconds car is in drive.Thanks very much for your help.