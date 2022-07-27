Engine Car idles fine, but will not rev with MAF plugged in. HELP!?

R

Rose5oh

New Member
Jul 27, 2022
1
0
0
24
Macon, GA
Hello. I have a 93 mustang, 5 speed. Just built a fresh motor 306 with TFS stage 1 top end kit, 24lb injectors with 24lb MAF meter and an A9L ECU with no modifications. The motor runs great and car drives great, and it hasn't been tuned. After driving it for maybe 10-20 mins, the car slows down as if I'm running out of gas, meaning I'm pressing the throttle but I'm not getting any response. So basically the car won't even rev but it will idle. So I finally come to a complete stop and I decided to unplug my MAF meter to see what happens and the car revs and drives just fine. I drove it back home and parked the car because I'm not sure what the issue would be. Has anyone else had an issue similar to this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine Car runs great without spout, plug it in and it dumps fuel and dies within seconds
Replies
29
Views
713
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
red5.0fox
Engine Code 66/98 Erratic idle
Replies
10
Views
188
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
red5.0fox
red5.0fox
V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
0
Views
38
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vBlox
V
J
What's causing this bad start and bad throttle response?
Replies
1
Views
138
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Jorogumo4
J
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Top Bottom