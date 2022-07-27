Hello. I have a 93 mustang, 5 speed. Just built a fresh motor 306 with TFS stage 1 top end kit, 24lb injectors with 24lb MAF meter and an A9L ECU with no modifications. The motor runs great and car drives great, and it hasn't been tuned. After driving it for maybe 10-20 mins, the car slows down as if I'm running out of gas, meaning I'm pressing the throttle but I'm not getting any response. So basically the car won't even rev but it will idle. So I finally come to a complete stop and I decided to unplug my MAF meter to see what happens and the car revs and drives just fine. I drove it back home and parked the car because I'm not sure what the issue would be. Has anyone else had an issue similar to this?