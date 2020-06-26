Engine Car in limp mode, fuel spitting out of tailpipes, missing rough idle

93silverlx50

93silverlx50

Jun 12, 2017
I was driving my car and it all of a sudden seemed to go into limp mode. The idle is rough, the car is misting fuel out of the tailpipes and every other exhaust connection and is emitting white smoke from the tailpipes probably from burning fuel.

I pulled the codes but was told with a Quarter Horse tune / chip it may prevent the computer from communicating correctly and dumping correct codes. The code I got was 15. The ECU board where the Quarter Horse tune was dark so I thought the ECU was fried. I tested a second ECU I have with the Quarter Horse chip in it and the car ran the same. Any ideas?
 

