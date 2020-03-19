Car is going haywire! Help.

Good evening all,

So as the title says, my 2003 gt is going crazy after I replaced my battery. I have not driven the car since summer and the battery was super dead and I decided to just replace it. But as soon as I connected the negative terminal my car continuously blows its horn, my wipers are continuously on, and my parking lights are continuously on. I tried pressing the unlock on the key fob, unlocking from the inside does not even work anymore, and turning the ignition on and than off without turning the engine over. My car wont start, my dashboard does not display any lights. I have no clue what is happening or what to do. I pulled the horn fuse and that's it really. Any ideas would be greatful.
 

