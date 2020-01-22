Car is hard to shift when up to temp

Foxbodyguy49

Foxbodyguy49

Member
Jul 30, 2019
34
6
18
29
Longisland
My 91 mustang has started giving me a issue with the clutch/gear box. When I first start the car it drives fine shifts into every gear smooth. The Exedy stage 1 clutch is a few years old now and the flywheel was brand new along with the throw out bearing and pilot bearing and the clutch cable is new and in good working order with fire wall adjuster and after market quadrant. It’s a OE cable with the only adjustment being at the firewall. The clutch grabs were its suppose to about mid way up but after driving the car for a few miles it gradually gets harder and harder to change gears. Now I’m wondering if this is my clutch going out or possibly something with the transmission itself. I changed the fluid a few months back and it’s not leaking from what I can see. Any ideas would be great before I go and just change the whole clutch assembly out this winter
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Suspension Car pulls hard to either side after upgrades and alignment 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
K Hello I am brand new to this site. I have a 2002 v6 stnd tran. and I have a street 302 +,060 with a c4 that I want to put into the car. How hard isit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
billison Car Pulls With Clutch In... Hard To Shift Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 37
F why is my car hard to shift? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Foxfan88 car bogs after a hard shift Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Similar threads
Suspension Car pulls hard to either side after upgrades and alignment
Hello I am brand new to this site. I have a 2002 v6 stnd tran. and I have a street 302 +,060 with a c4 that I want to put into the car. How hard isit
Car Pulls With Clutch In... Hard To Shift
why is my car hard to shift?
car bogs after a hard shift
Top Bottom