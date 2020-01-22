Car is hard to shift when up to temp

My 91 mustang has started giving me a issue with the clutch/gear box. When I first start the car it drives fine shifts into every gear smooth. The Exedy stage 1 clutch is a few years old now and the flywheel was brand new along with the throw out bearing and pilot bearing and the clutch cable is new and in good working order with fire wall adjuster and after market quadrant. It’s a OE cable with the only adjustment being at the firewall. The clutch grabs were its suppose to about mid way up but after driving the car for a few miles it gradually gets harder and harder to change gears. Now I’m wondering if this is my clutch going out or possibly something with the transmission itself. I changed the fluid a few months back and it’s not leaking from what I can see. Any ideas would be great before I go and just change the whole clutch assembly out this winter