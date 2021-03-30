Mildew&Gasoline said: They won't give me a quote until I've made the first modification, Click to expand...

Leave the car alone. There are few things that you are going to do that will make it [better] particularly, in the kommifornia.Insurance is not your problem; Emissions are your problem. Your liability insurer could care less about your [modifications] so long as the car is legal to drive in the state.It's none of their business. When you go to insure the vehicle, it is a 1994 Mustang V6 that has a VIN# indicating it as such.If you later decide to get [Agreed Value Insurance] (often purchased for classic or heavily modified cars) then it's a different story with different requirements. Furthermore, Agreed Value insurance is not purchased for the sake of liability. lol The only time modifications are relevant to the insurance company is if you are trying to insure the car for more than it is worth.Rest assured that there is likely no mod that you can come up with that will increase the value of the 1994 Mustang V6 unless that mod is a show-quality paint job. Even then the paint would cost more than the value of the car.So, keep your mods to yourself and don't change anything that going to get you hung up by the SMOG monkeys.