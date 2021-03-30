Mildew&Gasoline
New Member
-
- Mar 23, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
(1994 V6 mustang, stock) For starters, I'm a young adult (ie. with a job, but still on the rest of the family's insurance), with a clean record, living in CA, with liability only insurance. I keep looking it up, and keep finding people talking about insuring their modifications, but not liability only.
Nationwide is already charging me an utterly discussing amount for the insurance, so I've been a little worried about modifying the car (mostly Ignition, intake, and exhaust for now), lest they charge me a whole lot more, or won't insure me. They won't give me a quote until I've made the first modification, which isn't particularly comforting either.
I'm hoping somebody has experience with this, and could throw some numbers or tips at me.
(Or maybe I just need a different company if / when I modify the car.)
Nationwide is already charging me an utterly discussing amount for the insurance, so I've been a little worried about modifying the car (mostly Ignition, intake, and exhaust for now), lest they charge me a whole lot more, or won't insure me. They won't give me a quote until I've made the first modification, which isn't particularly comforting either.
I'm hoping somebody has experience with this, and could throw some numbers or tips at me.
(Or maybe I just need a different company if / when I modify the car.)