B

baileygruwell

New Member
May 22, 2019
17
0
1
23
Indiana
All I’ve got an 88 fox that I recently built from the ground up. For starters it has a 306 in it with Gt40 intake and an n41 camshaft. 75mm TB and a 90mm MAF. It’s a completely custom intake. 24lb injectors. A9p ECU and it’s a t5, (A9L is getting worked on, bad capacitors). The problem I’m having is I can get it to idle pretty decently with the spout unplugged and also the IAC unplugged. Got timing set at around 15 degrees. I plug in the IAC not much changes but when I plug the spout back in it just dumps fuel, and then dies within probably 10 seconds. It runs fantastic without the spout. Any insight would be helpful.
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,255
553
133
51
First thought, set time at 10 degrees and try again.

Second, you said the A9L ECU is getting worked on. Was it in before and now swapped for a A9P while A9L is getting fixed? Or was your MAF conversion done with a A9P and once the other ECU is fixed you will swap to the A9L?

I am running a combo close to yours with a A9P and a T5 as well.
 
B

baileygruwell

New Member
May 22, 2019
17
0
1
23
Indiana
No the a9l has never been in the car. It was once a 4cyl and I bought it as a roller from a guy that included both ecu’s. I noticed the a9l had leaky capacitors so I sent it in. And I’ve had it around 10 degrees and this motor does not like it. Not sure if the cam is a little bit too much for stock timing
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,255
553
133
51
Is the harness for a A9P or A9L as the pin outs for the O2 sensors are different. So if harness is for A9L and you are using a A9P it could be contributing to the problem.

Secondly if the engine really doesn't like 10 degrees, is your cam installed correctly?
 
B

baileygruwell

New Member
May 22, 2019
17
0
1
23
Indiana
Okay so yes the o2 harness was for a t5 car but I just repinned for an AOD and it still runs super rich. I didn’t attempt to reconnect the spout connector. Is it possible that running the o2 harness for a t5 ecu fried my a9p and that’s why it’s running rich. Doesn’t explain the spout connector though
 
