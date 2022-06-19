All I’ve got an 88 fox that I recently built from the ground up. For starters it has a 306 in it with Gt40 intake and an n41 camshaft. 75mm TB and a 90mm MAF. It’s a completely custom intake. 24lb injectors. A9p ECU and it’s a t5, (A9L is getting worked on, bad capacitors). The problem I’m having is I can get it to idle pretty decently with the spout unplugged and also the IAC unplugged. Got timing set at around 15 degrees. I plug in the IAC not much changes but when I plug the spout back in it just dumps fuel, and then dies within probably 10 seconds. It runs fantastic without the spout. Any insight would be helpful.