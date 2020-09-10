Car sat for about 2 years, needing to bring back to life

First thing first it's a 2002 Mustang GT with 5 speed manual and everything is stock. Car had around 180,000 miles when parked about 2 years ago. No stabilization or long term storage precautions were taken due to budget and the thought of selling it then it kind of got back burnered after a baby was born. So yeah not great but I'm hoping I can at least make it a point a to b car for a short term till I can sell or get another vehicle. Here is my plan and I'm looking for advice on it and any additional things you would consider doing prior to trying to start it.



1st getting a new battery

2nd changing oil

3rd removing all spark plugs

4th spraying into spark plug well some fogger oil.

5th letting it sit for a while like an hour

6th removing serpentine belt

7th trying to use a breaker bar to manually turn the motor with the crank pulley (could use advice on best way to do this?)

8th if it does turn doing a couple revolutions to get that fogger oil to spread around the piston rings

9th based on how much fuel in tank either filling it up with good gas or trying to figure out how to drain the tank (would probably have to siphon if possible as the car is in grass and I have no concrete pad to jack up the rear end)

10th turn on car to run position and listen for fuel pump

11th try to start car, if it cranks but doesn't start spray some starting fluid into MAF

12th if no crank then set on fire



Thoughts or suggestions?



I have general automotive knowledge and can read schematics for electrical problems so I'm hopeful I can at least get her running. If I do get her running then I'm going to change all the fluids to include, brake, rear diff, etc. Not sure on manuals though if there is an oil I need to change out after sitting or if it is likely still OK? Thanks for reading this far and any advice or even encouragement is greatly appreciated!