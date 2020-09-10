Car sat for about 2 years, needing to bring back to life

G

Geriatricsanatore

Member
Jul 19, 2015
5
1
13
39
First thing first it's a 2002 Mustang GT with 5 speed manual and everything is stock. Car had around 180,000 miles when parked about 2 years ago. No stabilization or long term storage precautions were taken due to budget and the thought of selling it then it kind of got back burnered after a baby was born. So yeah not great but I'm hoping I can at least make it a point a to b car for a short term till I can sell or get another vehicle. Here is my plan and I'm looking for advice on it and any additional things you would consider doing prior to trying to start it.

1st getting a new battery
2nd changing oil
3rd removing all spark plugs
4th spraying into spark plug well some fogger oil.
5th letting it sit for a while like an hour
6th removing serpentine belt
7th trying to use a breaker bar to manually turn the motor with the crank pulley (could use advice on best way to do this?)
8th if it does turn doing a couple revolutions to get that fogger oil to spread around the piston rings
9th based on how much fuel in tank either filling it up with good gas or trying to figure out how to drain the tank (would probably have to siphon if possible as the car is in grass and I have no concrete pad to jack up the rear end)
10th turn on car to run position and listen for fuel pump
11th try to start car, if it cranks but doesn't start spray some starting fluid into MAF
12th if no crank then set on fire

Thoughts or suggestions?

I have general automotive knowledge and can read schematics for electrical problems so I'm hopeful I can at least get her running. If I do get her running then I'm going to change all the fluids to include, brake, rear diff, etc. Not sure on manuals though if there is an oil I need to change out after sitting or if it is likely still OK? Thanks for reading this far and any advice or even encouragement is greatly appreciated!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Car sat for a few years, looking for some advice SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
B car sat 4 years now smokes and idles rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S What do I need to do for car that sat for a year? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
T Well...the car sat for 1.5 years and now it's actually slower than when it went away 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 32
Moodswing5.0 Engine Car Sat For A Week, Now Has A Loud Tick Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
aar0s car sat for a while, now it haz miss SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
snkchmr VA Cars & Coffee Sat Oct 8th 10am-2pm Regional Forums and Event Information 0
O (E. Central FL) MyVenueNow.com & Seacoast Bank Open To All Car Show Sat. 6.18.11 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
C Car has sat for awhile SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B Sat evening under the car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
ADRENLN novi 2000 pulley swap! car should be done sat. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
7 Ram N/A Shootout and Car Show Sat. April 19th Cecil County Md. Regional Forums and Event Information 4
M Car Club Challenge finale this Sat. Regional Forums and Event Information 16
M Car Club Challenge this sat. at Bremerton Regional Forums and Event Information 13
B Car Show In gainesville Sat June 17, 3-8pm (helping Big Brothers) Regional Forums and Event Information 2
7 Tacony Car Show, Sat. May 13th Phila. Regional Forums and Event Information 0
V *Hooters charity car wash for g/fs dad Sat. May 7 11am-2pm Tempe AZ* Regional Forums and Event Information 4
U Car sat for 3 months, now won't start! Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
A Woodburn car club racing Sat 25th "stangnet" Regional Forums and Event Information 3
1320stang Sorta OT: Headed to the Muscle Car Ranch Swap Meet in Chickasha, OK Sat. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Smeech Coolant light stays on after car sat overnight SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
evintho Electrical Car is undriveable. Pulled codes, replaced parts still no bueno! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
T Why did my downhill driveway kill my car? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
Andresquintana.mma Engine Car starts then dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B Need some help cars not right SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
G troubleshooting help car is stumbling and lean 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Car cranks but won't start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
92j3ieje8 Car turning off if gas is not pressed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
92j3ieje8 Car turns off and idles low. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
N best gear ratio- street car 4.6 5-speed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D WANTED : 79 pace Car/ 82 GT front bumper 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S Fox Scaling car this week 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Leather Seats for My Car The Welcome Wagon 0
9 Fuel Help - Car Won't Start After Braided Fuel Line Conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
L The quest for a 9 second street car The Welcome Wagon 12
B [Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M giving up here, car instantly dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
90sickfox Virtual Car Show here ??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
B AC causes car to over heat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
M Engine car cuts out without revs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Engine Car has no power under acceleration, but has no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Any way to tell if my car is modified? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
A Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
silverlx50 Engine Car spewing fuel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
7 Progress Thread Oregon Pace Car Story to Coolness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 96
7 New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
A Car starts but dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom