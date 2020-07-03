I'm trying to diagnose a fuel problem. My car basically went into limp mode and was spraying fuel out of the tailpipes.



Now when I crank it to start it, it literally leaks fuel out of the midpipe at every connection. Something seems to be flooding the engine with fuel.



I bought a new Walbro pump recently but no other changes have been made. I have also had extreme fuel pressure in the tank too.



Running and during priming the pressure would be about 42 psi.



Now, it goes to 42 psi when priming, as soon as the priming is done, the fuel pressure literally falls back to zero in about 1 to 2 seconds.