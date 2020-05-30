Car Stalling OUT

T

trickle

New Member
May 30, 2020
1
0
1
63
Chilliwack B.C.
Hi. I'm new to this forum. I have a 2006 naturally aspirated Ford Mustang GT 4.6 liter 3 valve. Lately I've been having trouble with it cutting out and losing power. The first time I put it in the shop, nothing showed when they hooked it up. So they checked the fuel filter and it was clogged. Got changed. That seemed to work for two and a half weeks. Then it started again. It just cut power. This time it did show up on the scope and it was low fuel pressure. They changed out both fuel pumps and said fuel pressure was real good now. This worked for about a week. Then I left on a road trip and about 200 miles into it, the engine just cut power, the fuel gauge went down to empty and I coasted to the side of the road. I put it into the shop again (didn't have a choice) and they looked at it the next morning and said nothing showed up on the scope. So, the original shop said that the transfer pump might be faulty as it is only happening below half a tank. Anyway, made the rest of the trip by stopping more often and keeping the fuel gauge between half a tank and three-quarters of a tank. But just before my last fill up with the gauge still reading just below three-quarters of a tank, I went over a bump in a construction zone and the needle went right down to empty. I'm not a mechanic but I'm sort of getting leary of the car stalling out on me in the middle of nowhere.
Any ideas anyone?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
5 Crankshaft or camshaft position sensor? Car stalls. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
G Engine Car running rich stalling out Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Engine Car stalls when going to a stop with the AC on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 55
S Engine Car Randomly Stalls SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C PLEASE HELP 2010 GT losing power. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
S Engine 93 5.0 Looking for suggestions. After Hiway driving car stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
B 2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
G Engine 85 302 holley carb. Car suddenly started to bog and sputter untill it stalled Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Stock LS Engine 93 stock LS 302 when coal car starts and stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Car Stalls And Dies Very Often SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
plantmeister Car Jerking/losing Power After First Starting To Drive Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
mustangfiveo198 Changed Plugs And Wires. Now Car Stalls Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
I Car Stalling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L Help! Car Stalling, Sputtering, Died! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
Mr_Q Engine Turn Ac On, Rpms Drop 400 And Car Stalls. Solved! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
W Car Stalls On Stop Signs And Lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
SoFlStang Help... Car Stalled And Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
merc123 Car stalled..about wrecked SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
99 FLA PONY GT Engine Now the car's stalling when I brake for a light or stop sign...HELP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
D Car Acting Like Its Going To Stall? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
Z Car Stalls When Pushing In The Clutch To A Stop? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
InMyPrimeSVT Electrical Car Keeps Stalling...can You Please Help? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 25
P Car fires right up then stalls-Only stays running with MAF unplugged Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
J My car almost stalls when I put it into gear... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
latinmustang90 car stalling idles erratically!!!!! help! please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
M Car *won't* stall? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B Car stalls at idle with AC on SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
Y car stalls at idle after about 2 mins Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
2badazzstangs Car stalls at idle with A/C on SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
G Car smokes, stalls, putts after Head/Intake install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
J Car wants to stall when i hit the gas 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
T Car stalls while making a right turn (Electrical) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C Car stalling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
E Idle problem and car stalling SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
SN95StangMan Finished T5 swap- Car Vibrates then stalls when put into gear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
9 car keeps stalling..... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
SuperStang83 My car keeps stalling and cutting out. Any suggestions? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M CAR STALLING 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
guevara42 Car stalling in Drive and reverse??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
f8tlfiveo car stall when coming to a stop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
DARCA Need help car keeps stalling after fog light fix...? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
pirotec354 Car stalls again! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
M Car stalling after intake install?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
9 irritating prob.......car stall when warm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
cobra2798 Car stalling when coming to a stop SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
elderstang oil pressure drop/car stalls 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
2 Car Stalling SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
89CobraGT Car won't idle keeps stalling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
95Cbra5O Car stalls when braking.. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Foxbody93 Car stalls when A/C is on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom