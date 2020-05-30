Hi. I'm new to this forum. I have a 2006 naturally aspirated Ford Mustang GT 4.6 liter 3 valve. Lately I've been having trouble with it cutting out and losing power. The first time I put it in the shop, nothing showed when they hooked it up. So they checked the fuel filter and it was clogged. Got changed. That seemed to work for two and a half weeks. Then it started again. It just cut power. This time it did show up on the scope and it was low fuel pressure. They changed out both fuel pumps and said fuel pressure was real good now. This worked for about a week. Then I left on a road trip and about 200 miles into it, the engine just cut power, the fuel gauge went down to empty and I coasted to the side of the road. I put it into the shop again (didn't have a choice) and they looked at it the next morning and said nothing showed up on the scope. So, the original shop said that the transfer pump might be faulty as it is only happening below half a tank. Anyway, made the rest of the trip by stopping more often and keeping the fuel gauge between half a tank and three-quarters of a tank. But just before my last fill up with the gauge still reading just below three-quarters of a tank, I went over a bump in a construction zone and the needle went right down to empty. I'm not a mechanic but I'm sort of getting leary of the car stalling out on me in the middle of nowhere.

Any ideas anyone?