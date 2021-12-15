Engine Car stalls after 10 mins of idling

I have a problem with my 1990 5.0 if anyone can input that’ll be dope. I have a current stalling issue during idle. Around 10 mins my car would start to surge and finally stall. I have a t5, 306 w/ gt40 heads upper and lower gt40 intake manifolds, stock valves from stock 5.0 heads. B303 cam. Cold air intake, Stock exhaust with cats, replaced tfi from autozone, msd distributer, Amazon plug wires, motorcraft spark plugs and Amazon ignition coil . It has no smog pump nor egr , egr is sensor is bypassed. At idle I’m getting 14-15 on my wideband. Made sure to calibrate as well. I’ve done a tps reset base timing @10 degrees btdc. I have New tps iac spark plugs fuel injectors, fuel pump, good oil/fuel pressure @ 39psi, bottom end was fully rebuilt. Couldn’t find any vacuum leaks. Checked fuel and ignition system wires for resistance. I need of help.
 

Will it restart immediately without issue?


Start here

www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
