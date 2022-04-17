Electrical Car starts, then dies, then kicks back on again.

1970machwon

1970machwon

Nov 17, 2018
Warner Robins, Georgia
Hey all, I've got a weird issue going that's got me kind of stumped lately. Haven't been able to find much online.
When I cold start my car (1987 5.0 manual) the RPMs go to 1500-2000, and then the RPMs drop to 0, or close to it, the car acts like it has actually been shut off completely, even going so far as to have the bottom right warning lights turn on, fuel, oil, etc. After it drops to 0, it bumps the RPMS up once again and then idles fine. The key doesn't change position at all, and I've pretty much only had this happen when the car has been sitting for a while. This all happens over the course of about 5 seconds. When this happens it seems to also reset my aftermarket radio settings for some reason. I don't think this would be related to the radio but anything is on the table at this point.

Could be related, a few weeks ago the Tach started going crazy along with a misfire, but it only happened once and I couldn't reproduce it.
 

First thing I would do is check the charging voltage at the battery with a volt meter at start up, pay attention to what the volt meter is say'n when it acts up. I'm basing this on the fact that the radio is losing memory when this happens.
 
