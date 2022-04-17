Hey all, I've got a weird issue going that's got me kind of stumped lately. Haven't been able to find much online.

When I cold start my car (1987 5.0 manual) the RPMs go to 1500-2000, and then the RPMs drop to 0, or close to it, the car acts like it has actually been shut off completely, even going so far as to have the bottom right warning lights turn on, fuel, oil, etc. After it drops to 0, it bumps the RPMS up once again and then idles fine. The key doesn't change position at all, and I've pretty much only had this happen when the car has been sitting for a while. This all happens over the course of about 5 seconds. When this happens it seems to also reset my aftermarket radio settings for some reason. I don't think this would be related to the radio but anything is on the table at this point.



Could be related, a few weeks ago the Tach started going crazy along with a misfire, but it only happened once and I couldn't reproduce it.