Car stumbles at higher RPM's?

Have a 2004 Mach 1 stock.Roughly just at 100k miles.



Recently if I floor it in 2nd or 3rd gears and hit roughly 4k+ RPM's the motor bogs almost like no fuel but I can hear small pop sound from under the front floor pans, think more so on passenger side. I have no CEL or codes and other than that car idles fine and drives fine until I get on it.



Any Ideas were to look?

In a bit Im gonna check fuel pressure and replace the fuel filter then test pressure again.

Im thinking either bad filter, failing pump or possibly clogged cats.

Anything else I can test or look for before throwing money at it.