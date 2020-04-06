Car stumbles at higher RPM's?

Have a 2004 Mach 1 stock.Roughly just at 100k miles.

Recently if I floor it in 2nd or 3rd gears and hit roughly 4k+ RPM's the motor bogs almost like no fuel but I can hear small pop sound from under the front floor pans, think more so on passenger side. I have no CEL or codes and other than that car idles fine and drives fine until I get on it.

Any Ideas were to look?
In a bit Im gonna check fuel pressure and replace the fuel filter then test pressure again.
Im thinking either bad filter, failing pump or possibly clogged cats.
Anything else I can test or look for before throwing money at it.
 

Watching: Having this same issue between 1st and 2nd in my 02 3.8 engine same symptoms. I have messed with the idle some thinking it may help but It made it worse so I had to back it down to almost 1k.

Does your run smoothly if you just shift normally and drive but only does this when you are getting on it????
 
