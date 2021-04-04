Car sways all over the road

S

Smurfstang88

Nov 11, 2019
Virginia
I have an issue where my car pretty much feels like a 95 f150 with tons of slop and play and have to constantly adjust steering. It sways all over the road and is especially sketchy to keep under control around turns (i live in rural Va so this is most the roads). Its kind of the point where it feels unsafe especially when i do a little 50-110 pull on the highway, it kinda just goes all over back n forth..
So what i have done to the car is mostly everything in the past yearish, bmr front control arms, bumpsteer kit, new rack, new shocks/struts, maximum motorsports lca’s the sport version, upper and lower torque box reinforcement, still didnt get to the upper controls, and they are quite bad but im waiting to figure out what i wanna get. Car is lowered with bbk springs not sure what height, i think B springs.. just had an alignment. Dont have cc plates yet or subframes, im getting them put on soon, for now they live in the basement lol. The only thing i can think of is the rag joint on the steering column, i had it disconnected when i did the rack obviously but i don’t remember it being visually bad. It does have a bit of play in the steering wheel but not sure if its normal, or if that would cause it. Any input is appreciated!:D
 

