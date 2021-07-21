Getting everything back together on the 93, pushed in the clutch to spin it over and the car tried to start before turning the key.. it will do the same without the key in, I didn't disconnect anything but did have to disconnect all running to the starter solenoid to move it a bit.. i don't "think" I hooked up anything incorrectly, but I could be overlooking something. Anyone run into this before? I'd like to clean up all that is going to the starter solenoid(so many wires), but want to get it running again before I tackle any rewire.

thx