Electrical Car tries to start when pushing in clutch

Getting everything back together on the 93, pushed in the clutch to spin it over and the car tried to start before turning the key.. it will do the same without the key in, I didn't disconnect anything but did have to disconnect all running to the starter solenoid to move it a bit.. i don't "think" I hooked up anything incorrectly, but I could be overlooking something. Anyone run into this before? I'd like to clean up all that is going to the starter solenoid(so many wires), but want to get it running again before I tackle any rewire.
thx
 

I didn't disconnect anything but did have to disconnect all running to the starter solenoid
How can you say you didn't and did disconnect things in the same sentence !!

Without crawling around the car I would think you have somehow connected the clutch interlock switch to the start signal on the solenoid. Which makes me think you have disconnected and connected more wires.
 
Without crawling around the car I would think you have somehow connected the clutch interlock switch to the start signal on the solenoid. Which makes me think you have disconnected and connected more wires.
mistyped.. sorry boss. to 'correct'. i disconnected the wirers from the starting solenoid in order to move it.. but didn't disconnect anything else.
 
