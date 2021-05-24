Car turns over and immediately dies - 77 Ford Mustang II Base 2.8L V6

ToniOhio
New Member
-
- May 24, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 38
Hello, really looking for help. My 16 yr old just bought his first car. It has been sitting for 7 years (garage kept). He replaced battery, mechanical fuel pump, inline fuel filter, rebuilt the carb, checked vacuum lines, new spark plugs, new fuels, etc., tried using fuel directly from the gas can and we still can't figure out what is the problem. I really would appreciate if someone is able to offer suggestions. Was not able to locate any kind of fuel fuse or relay.. not sure if there is one on this car, but don't think that is the issue any way. Would love any all suggestions. As mentioned in subject, the turns overs and starts but then immediately dies.