Car turns over and immediately dies - 77 Ford Mustang II Base 2.8L V6

ToniOhio

New Member
May 24, 2021
Cincinnat, Ohio
Hello, really looking for help. My 16 yr old just bought his first car. It has been sitting for 7 years (garage kept). He replaced battery, mechanical fuel pump, inline fuel filter, rebuilt the carb, checked vacuum lines, new spark plugs, new fuels, etc., tried using fuel directly from the gas can and we still can't figure out what is the problem. I really would appreciate if someone is able to offer suggestions. Was not able to locate any kind of fuel fuse or relay.. not sure if there is one on this car, but don't think that is the issue any way. Would love any all suggestions. As mentioned in subject, the turns overs and starts but then immediately dies.
 

Enzio

Enzio

May 14, 2019
Minnesota
Hi and welcome to the forum. First off I'll let you know right off that pictures will be asked for a lot! So you may as well send one right away. Secondly we can't tell from your post what size engine etc. So, some more info would work well for the experts on this forum. (I'm not the expert) They'll chime in I'm sure.

I suspect the rebuilt carb as from what you stated that would be the most drastic thing you've done. Do you still have the parts left over from the rebuild? Check to see if there's something that should be installed but got left out. I'm just throwing stuff out there but is the float set right? Does the car start on its own or are you putting fuel in the carb to start it?

I'll let the experts take over now.

They'll want pictures too.
 
