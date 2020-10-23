Car will crank but no power to coil?

I have been at the end of the wits with this car. I have to keep lining the starter up for a big reasoning of why I am losing interest in the car. I can not get the car to start or crank by key, dash lights light up though! Until I go to start it, dead. I have a open starter relay and the motor will crank. Tries to run, then the starter kicks out of line. I have all wires and hoses, plus vacuums right. I’m getting air, fuel, and getting it to crank makes me think spark as well. Well, I decided to check volts of everything, and everything BUT the coil pack had voltage. I have way too much time invested in this issue. New starter, new alternator, new plugs n wires, battery, and ignition switch. The coil pack was relatively new when parked, so never replaced it. Now I’m getting nothing from the primary or secondary on the thing, it has a screaming demon installed. 95 3.8