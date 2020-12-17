Car won't start warm, Not getting a pulse to the injectors

C

cmello

New Member
Dec 16, 2020
3
0
1
36
Sydney, Australia and all over the place...
HI All

my car has been undriveable for the last 6 months - no problems starting cold and drive, but after the car gets warm - if you switch it off it will not start - it cranks however does not turn over - it has been sitting at ford for the last 6 months

details as below

2016 GT MANUAL
Edelbrock 1586 kit 2300 supercharger
ID1050x Injectors
JMS Fuel pump booster
Xforce Headers (stainless steel)
Xforce 3 Inch Cat Back Exhaust (stainless steel)
stage 2 Edelbrock kit - includes
drop-in 400 LPH fuel pump assembly
Edelbrock Cold Air Intake & GT350 Throttle Body (with adapter plate)


Ford has reported

Fuel pressure during non-start to spec - ignition coil triggers are present during non-start event - power present for coils during non-start event - inspection of pcm connectors and pins for damage all look ok - suspect ecu maybe the cause - however we are unable to communicate with the ECU

do you think my tune has corrupted (lund tune) - i have been in contact with lund who have dialled up crank fuel however it hasn't fixed the issue

have been researching a bit - has anyone had this issue before - anyone heard of fuel vapour and installed a

8mm 5/16" One Way Non Return Fuel Line Check Valve?​

 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
1989 5.0 won't start when hot except when using starting fluid
Replies
69
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JoeysAutos
J
A
Engine Cranking but starting
Replies
3
Views
519
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Dan2017
Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds
Replies
3
Views
620
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan2017
Dan2017
S
Megasquirt PNP2 460SBF startup/idle issues
Replies
9
Views
817
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Blucifer99
Blucifer99
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
12
Views
842
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom