Car won't start warm, Not getting a pulse to the injectors

HI All



my car has been undriveable for the last 6 months - no problems starting cold and drive, but after the car gets warm - if you switch it off it will not start - it cranks however does not turn over - it has been sitting at ford for the last 6 months



details as below



2016 GT MANUAL

Edelbrock 1586 kit 2300 supercharger

ID1050x Injectors

JMS Fuel pump booster

Xforce Headers (stainless steel)

Xforce 3 Inch Cat Back Exhaust (stainless steel)

stage 2 Edelbrock kit - includes

drop-in 400 LPH fuel pump assembly

Edelbrock Cold Air Intake & GT350 Throttle Body (with adapter plate)





Ford has reported



Fuel pressure during non-start to spec - ignition coil triggers are present during non-start event - power present for coils during non-start event - inspection of pcm connectors and pins for damage all look ok - suspect ecu maybe the cause - however we are unable to communicate with the ECU



do you think my tune has corrupted (lund tune) - i have been in contact with lund who have dialled up crank fuel however it hasn't fixed the issue



have been researching a bit - has anyone had this issue before - anyone heard of fuel vapour and installed a

8mm 5/16" One Way Non Return Fuel Line Check Valve?​