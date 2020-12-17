Car won't start warm, Not getting a pulse to the injectors

cmello
Dec 16, 2020
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 36
HI All
my car has been undriveable for the last 6 months - no problems starting cold and drive, but after the car gets warm - if you switch it off it will not start - it cranks however does not turn over - it has been sitting at ford for the last 6 months
details as below
2016 GT MANUAL
Edelbrock 1586 kit 2300 supercharger
ID1050x Injectors
JMS Fuel pump booster
Xforce Headers (stainless steel)
Xforce 3 Inch Cat Back Exhaust (stainless steel)
stage 2 Edelbrock kit - includes
drop-in 400 LPH fuel pump assembly
Edelbrock Cold Air Intake & GT350 Throttle Body (with adapter plate)
Ford has reported
Fuel pressure during non-start to spec - ignition coil triggers are present during non-start event - power present for coils during non-start event - inspection of pcm connectors and pins for damage all look ok - suspect ecu maybe the cause - however we are unable to communicate with the ECU
do you think my tune has corrupted (lund tune) - i have been in contact with lund who have dialled up crank fuel however it hasn't fixed the issue
have been researching a bit - has anyone had this issue before - anyone heard of fuel vapour and installed a
