Car won't start when turning key

I have had this issue for quite some time now, but just now had the time to get around to fixing it.



The problem is that motor will not respond when you turn the key to the start position. Everything else works just fine, just when you go the extra turn to start the car, all is quiet.



Ended up running a push button to the starter to get it to start and this has worked just fine for years. However, I'm getting tired of doing this and I think having a button constantly hot is putting a drain on the battery.



I changed the tumbler and the ignition panel that is under the dash and still no go. What else could it be? A popped fuse somewhere?